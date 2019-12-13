2nd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Reveals Title, February Opening

Belry Gekishin opens on February 21 in Japan

Sunrise revealed the title and February 21 opening date for the second of the planned five compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime. The film's title is Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin (Belry Advances).

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan on November 29. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

The film had its first public preview screening in Japan at the "Tomino Yoshiyuki no Sekai" (The World of Yoshiyuki Tomino ) exhibit at the Fukuoka Art Museum in Fukuoka in August. The first film also screened at Japan Expo in France on July 6.

Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016, and it describes the story:

The new era begins! The turbulent era known as the Universal Century has ended. Now, mankind looks towards prosperity and peace in the new era known as the Regild Century (R.C.). One of the most important resources in this era is the Capital Tower - a space elevator which towers over the land connecting Earth to space. Its purpose, to transport the Photon Batteries the Earth relies on for power. It is worshiped as a holy place. Tasked with protecting the tower, one day on a practice mission, young Capital Guard cadet, Bellri Zenam is attacked by a high-performance G-Self Mobile Suit. Despite having never before encountered the G-Self, he feels a strange connection to it and its pilot, a space pirate called Aida Surugan. Little does Bellri know that he is about to uncover truths which will shake the entire Regild Century.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise 's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

The Gundam Reconguista in G: From the Past to the Future nine-minute short was then screened at the Gundam Front Tokyo's Wall-G Theater at Diver City Tokyo starting in May 2015.

