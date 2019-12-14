KLab, Kadokawa's Magic Idol Anime Lapis Re:LiGHTs Reveals 2020 TV Premiere

Project about idols who can use magic also has game, manga, CD album

The official Twitter account for KLab Games and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere on television next year. The anime also unveiled a teaser visual:

The first album for the project, Start the Magic Hour, will ship on February 5, 2020. In addition to the CD-only regular edition, the album will havve a limited first pressing with a DVD and charadcter goods.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic).

"Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

The franchise also includes plans for a smartphone role-playing game, novels, live events, and a manga by artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai .