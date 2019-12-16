Street Fighter V Game Adds Seth as DLC Character

Seth releases alongside game's new "Champion Edition" version on February 14

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for its Street Fighter V: Champion Edition game on Sunday that reveals that it will add the character Seth to the game on February 14 as a DLC character. The character first appeared as the antagonist of Street Fighter IV .

CAPCOM is also streaming a general trailer for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition , as well as a character introduction video for Gill, the game's newest DLC character. The character also debuted on Sunday.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that will be available on February 14. The release will include all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition , including characters and costumes. The edition will also be an upgrade DLC for previous editions for US$24.99.

Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise . The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game shipped in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam ).

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. The updated game is also available to purchase separately. The upgrade includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, more V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul.

The game launched with a core of 16 playable characters, including: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Nash, M. Bison, Cammy, Birdie, Vega, Karin Kanzuki, Necalli, Rainbow Mika, Zangief, Laura, Rashid, Dhalsim, and F.A.N.G. CAPCOM also released Alex, Guile, Ibuki, Balrog, Juri, Urien, Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, Menat, Zeku, Blanka, Sakura, Falke, Cody, G, Sagat, Kage, E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison as post-release downloadable characters. CAPCOM released the game's free "A Shadow Falls" story expansion DLC in July 2016.

CAPCOM released the game in arcades in Japan on March 14.