DualShock 4 Controller Gets Peripheral to Add 2 New Rear Buttons

Back Button Attachment's 2 buttons are remappable

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will offer a new Back Button Attachment peripheral to its DualShock 4 controller for the PlayStation 4. The attachment adds two new buttons on the back of the controller, and allows users to configure these buttons to act as any current face or shoulder button. It also contains a 3.5mm audio pass-through port, as well as a miniature OLED screen to display the buttons' current configuration.

The new attachment will launch on January 23 with a suggested retail price of US$29.99 and CAD$39.99.

Source: Official U.S. PlayStation blog