Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan Mini Anime Casts Yōji Ueda, Keiji Fujiwara

The Makuake crowdfunding page for manga creator Rensuke Oshikiri 's mini anime project Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan (Tatami-chan the Guest Room Spirit) revealed additional cast members on Wednesday.

The new cast member include:

Yōji Ueda as Pom Poko Maru (left in image above)

as Pom Poko Maru (left in image above) Keiji Fujiwara as Karaoke Parlor Manager (center)

as Karaoke Parlor Manager (center) BB Gorō as Inanogawa (right)

The new cast members also include:

Megumi Satou as Spirit (Masako Endō; left in image above)

as Spirit (Masako Endō; left in image above) Saki Kosaka as Okiku (center)

as Okiku (center) Kotomi Otsuka as Karaoke Parlor Employee (right)

Oshikiri launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project on October 25, and it will run until December 25. As of press time, the campaign has raised 1,687,000 yen (about US$15,500) of its 5 million yen (about US$46,000) goal. The project would be Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime, and he would also draw the art, write the scripts, and draft the original character designs.

The "pleasant horror gag comedy" centers around the life of Tatami-chan, a sardonic ghost from Iwate Prefecture who is now living in Tokyo among other spirits, supernatural entities, and humans. In addition to dealing with otherworldly matters, the unemployed Tatami-chan has to deal with job-hunting as well as paying for gas, water, and electricity.

The previously announced cast includes:

Shiori Izawa as Tatami-chan



Satomi Arai as Ōya



Tomokazu Sugita as Kusuguri Bōzu



Oshikiri voiced Tatami-chan in the project's promotional video that debuted on October 25.

Shun Tokuda ( One Room , The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! ) would edit and composite the animation, and Zero-G ( The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! , Grand Blue , Tsugumomo ) would produce the animation. ORESAMA would perform the project's theme song.

According to the crowdfunding page, the production committee has been developing the project for two years, and already has the equivalent of 12 episodes scripted. The staff are aiming to unveil the project next year.