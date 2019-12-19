3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film's Video Reveals March 28 Opening

The official website for the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy revealed on Thursday a new promotional video and the March 28 opening for the third film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song . The video previews Aimer 's theme song "Haru wa Yuku."

Tomonori Sudō ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Fate/Zero animation director) is directing the films, and ufotable is animating the work. Yuki Kajiura ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works theme song composer, Fate/Zero music and theme song composer) is composing the music. Takahiro Miura is providing the storyboards.

The first film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January. The film began playing in the United States and Canada on March 14.