Crayon Shin-chan's Super Shiro Anime Casts Ibuki Kido as Can Can

New heroine debuts in episode 14 on January 13

The official Twitter account for Super Shiro , an anime spinoff of the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , announced on Thursday that Ibuki Kido will play the new heroine character Can Can, who will appear in the series' 14th episode on January 13.

The anime debuted on October 14 on the AbemaTV and Video Pass streaming services. The anime will have a total of 48 five-minute episodes.

The comedy story follows the Nohara family dog Shiro becoming a superhero and protecting the legendary bone "Bobobobobone" from the evil inventor dog Dekapoo and his ambitions of world domination. Mari Mashiba reprises her Crayon Shin-chan role of Shiro, but Akio Ohtsuka voices the heroic voice inside Shiro after Shiro transforms into a superhero. Yukana voices Bibo, the humanoid alien that gives orders to Shiro. Anri Katsu voices Shiro's rival Dekapoo.

Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Lu over the wall , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Kaiba , Ping Pong ) is serving as overall director, with Tomohisa Shimoyama ( DEVILMAN crybaby animation director, key animator for Crayon Shin-chan movies 14 and 15) as chief director at Science SARU . Kimiko Ueno ( Little Witch Academia , Crayon Shin-chan movies 21, 23, 26) is writing the scripts. TV Asahi , Shinei Animation , ADK EM, and Futabasha are producing the anime.

TV Asahi has been airing the Crayon Shin-chan anime based on the late Yoshito Usui 's manga of the same name since 1992. The show is consistently one of the most watched anime series in Japan. The anime also has a series of 27 films.

Voice actress Akiko Yajima stepped down from her role as the show's protagonist after 26 years in June, and Yumiko Kobayashi replaced Yajima in the role.