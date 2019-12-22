One-Punch Man 4th New OVA Episode's 1st 2 Minutes Previewed in Clip

The official website for the second season of the One-Punch Man anime began streaming a clip on Friday from "#04: Game to Rival-tachi" (Games and Rivals), the fourth 10-minute original video anime ( OVA ) included in the season's fourth Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume. The release will ship on January 28.

The website is also streaming a clip from a drama CD that will be bundled with the volume.

The series' Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases were delayed by two months. The first release, which was planned for release on August 27, shipped on October 25 with an OVA . Each of the other five home video releases are shipping once a month from November through March 2020. The releases also include English subtitles, similar to the releases of the first season.

The new season began with a television special on April 2, then the first episode premiered on April 9. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Chikara Sakurai ( Magimoji Rurumo , episode director for Naruto Shippūden ) replaced Shingo Natsume to direct the season at J.C. Staff ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Children of the Whales ). Madhouse animated the first season.

The first season aired in Japan from October-December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

