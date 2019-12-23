Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix Switch Game Reveals February 13 Release in New Video

Rhythm game launches in 2020 in the West

Sega began streaming a new promotional video on Monday for its Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix ( Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega39's ) Nintendo Switch game. The video reveals that the game will launch on February 13 in Japan.



Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix will launch in the West in 2020. The game celebrates the series' 10th anniversary.

The game will have 101 songs, which will include songs from the series' history as well as new songs. The game will also include 300 costumes. The new songs will be available as downloadable content for the Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone and Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX PlayStation 4 games.

The game will have an Arcade Mode that features traditional button controls and a new Mix Mode where players wave the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to the rhythm.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone is the latest main game in the series, and it launched in the Americas and Europe in January 2017. The game debuted in Japan in June 2016 as a port of the Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade games to the PS4. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX is a re-release of the game which includes all the DLC. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in November 2017.