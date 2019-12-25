Bungō to Alchemist Browser Game Gets Spring TV Anime by OLM

A website opened on Wednesday to announce that Bungō to Alchemist: Shinpan no Haguruma (Literary Greats and Alchemists: The Gears of Judgment), a television anime adaptation of DMM Games' Bungō to Alchemist game, has been green-lit for an April premiere.

In the original simulation game, players become special librarians who join forces with reborn literary figures. They fight together to protect literature from forces that corrode it. The game's main cast members are reprising their roles for the anime, led by Junichi Suwabe as real-life novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa (pictured right).

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , MIX) is directing the anime at OLM. Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , 428: Shibuya Scramble) is credited with the anime's world setting after being credited for the same on the game. Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Hamatora ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Atsuko Nakajima ( Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. The game's composer Hideki Sakamoto (NoixyCroak) is returning to compose the music, and Yasunori Ebina is directing the sound.

The online PC browser game launched in November 2016, followed by a smartphone app for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game has also inspired soundtrack and line reading CDs, "anthology comics," and other print publications. The game already inspired a stage play earlier this year.