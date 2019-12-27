Collar x Malice Game's Switch Version Video Reveals March 12 Release

Switch version to include both original game, fandisc; Aksys Games to release game in 2020

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand began streaming a promotional video on Friday for the Nintendo Switch version of the Collar x Malice romance game. The game will launch for Switch on March 12 in Japan.

The release will include both the original Collar x Malice game and the Collar x Malice Unlimited fandisc. Aksys Games will release the Switch version in English in 2020.

Otomate released the original otome mystery visual novel for PlayStation Vita in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. Aksys Games describes the story:

A dangerous shadow organization launches a campaign of fear and violence in the city of Shinjuku, pushing society to the brink of chaos. As a young police officer tasked with restoring order, you become the target of an attack, and have a poisonous collar attached to your neck. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion?

The Collar x Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

The franchise's first stage play ran at Tokyo's Theater Sun Mall from May 2-12, 2019, and then in Osaka's Matsushita IMP Hall from May 17-19. The second stage play will debut next spring.

The game is also inspiring an anime project.