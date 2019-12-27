Maitetsu Adult Game Gets TV Anime Shorts in 2020

Digital novel brand Lose announced at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 97 event on Saturday that its Maitetsu adult game is getting a television anime adaptation. A promotional video at Lose's booth at the event confirms the anime will air in 2020 on Tokyo MX as a series of five-minute shorts, and will be an "original anime" titled Rail Romanesque .

Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki , Jingai-san no Yome , Miss Bernard said. , Netsuzou Trap -NTR- ) is directing the anime and is the sound director for the show at the studio Saetta . Takayuki Noguchi ( Cinderella Nine , Girls Beyond the Wasteland , Queen's Blade: Rebellion ) is designing the characters. Ayumi One is in charge of music production. Vocalists include Ayumi, Megu Sakuragawa , and Masayo Shinkai.

Sekai Project released the game for PC via Steam in June 2018. The company describes the game:

Maitetsu takes place in an alternate reality in Japan, where railroads were the most popular form of travel and transportation. But the difference with these railways is that the trains were paired up with humanoid modules called “Railords.” Due to a popular new form of travel, the railroads were practically forgotten about and eventually, railways were discontinued. Players will assume the role of Sotetsu, a recent high school graduate who, shortly after entering University, decides to return to his adoptive hometown to save it from water pollution caused by the proliferation of factories. By chance, Sotetsu reawakens “Hachiroku,” a recently decommissioned Railord. He becomes her owner and decides to assist her in finding her missing locomotive, the “8620,” while attempting to save his hometown in the process.

Lose developed the Maitetsu visual novel with art by cura. The game shipped in Japan in March 2016. The game is rated 18+ in Japan. The game then launched for PlayStation 4 under the title Maitetsu -pure station- in July 2018. The game is getting a Nintendo Switch version on January 16 in Japanese, English, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese.

Lose will begin accepting pre-order for the Maitetsu: Last Run game on January 31.

Lose posted the game's opening movie on Saturday: