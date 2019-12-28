Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia Anime's Video, Visual Preview Second Half

The official website for Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ), the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia), revealed a promotional video and key visual for the second cours (quarter year) on Sunday. The video reveals and previews milet 's new ending theme song "Prover." The anime's second cours will debut on January 4.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 5. The series will air for 21 episodes until March 2020.

Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and the company will have a one-year window of streaming exclusivity on the dubbed version. The anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll and will begin streaming on HIDIVE on November 5. Wakanim and Madman Anime Group's AnimeLab have a 30-day window of streaming exclusivity in their territories.

Aniplex of America hosted the North American theatrical premiere of the anime's episodes 0, 1, and 2 in Los Angeles on September 29. The company describes the anime's story:

A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization. But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is “realms that cannot be observed” that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called “Singularities.” Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight. He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the “Grand Order”. A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction. With a “Rayshift”—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.

CloverWorks ( DARLING in the FRANXX , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is producing the television anime series, with lead character designer Takeshi Takeuchi ( Fate anime franchise). Toshifumi Akai (assistant director DARLING in the FRANXX , Porter Robinson's "Shelter" director) is directing the series, with assistant director Miyuki Kuroki ( The [email protected] SideM director). Tomoaki Takase ( Occultic;Nine , Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend ) is the character designer. Keita Haga ( Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Ryo Kawasaki ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) are composing the music. Unison Square Garden are performing the opening theme song "Phantom Joke."