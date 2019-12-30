Persona 5 Stage Play Gets New Run in October 2020

1st play ended run in Tokyo on Saturday

Marvelous announced on Saturday that the stage play adaptation of Atlus ' Persona 5 role-playing game will receive a new run in Yokohama and Osaka in October 2020. The play will again star Hiroki Ino, Kouhei Shiota, Yuki Odera, Kōji Kominami, and Yoshihide Sasaki .

The first play, titled Persona 5 the Stage , ran at Hotel Mielparque Osaka from December 13 to 15, followed by The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from December 19 to 29. Hideyuki Nishimori ( Danganronpa , My Hero Academia stage plays) directed the play and wrote the script.

Persona 5 shipped for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired last December and this March.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan on October 31. The game will launch in the Americas and Europe on March 31.

Atlus is also working with KOEI Tecmo Games' Omega-Force subsidiary on a separate new game in the franchise titled Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers . The game will be the series' first action role-playing game, and will launch for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 20.