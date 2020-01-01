The Demon Prince of Momochi House's Aya Shouoto Launches New Manga This Spring

Manga creator's Tsukigami to Bonbon manga ends this month

Manga creator Aya Shouoto posted on Twitter on Tuesday that she will start a new manga this spring.

Shouoto had announced last week that she will end the Tsukigami to Bonbon manga (pictured at right) in January. Shouoto launched the manga in December 2018 on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website, and Square Enix published the manga's second compiled volume on October 24.

Shouoto launched The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in February 2014, and ended the series on August 24. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.

Yen Press published Shouoto's 10-volume He's My Only Vampire ( Junketsu + Kareshi ) manga in English. Viz Media has also published Shouoto's nine-volume Kiss of the Rose Princess ( Barajō no Kiss ) manga in English.

