In/Spectre TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Mamoru Miyano's Ending Theme

Series premieres on January 11

The official website for the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews Mamoru Miyano 's ending theme song "Last Dance."

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi on January 11 at 25:30 (effectively January 12 at 1:30 a.m.), before airing later that night on MBS and on BS- NTV on January 14. The series will also stream in Japan on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) and other services. Crunchyroll is co-producing the anime.

The anime stars:

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the supernatural mystery romance:

When she was still just a girl, Kotoko was kidnapped by yokai. These spirits made her into a powerful intermediary between the spirit and human worlds, but this power came at a price: an eye and a leg. Now, years later, she watches out for dangerous yokai while developing feelings for a young man named Kuro, who is also special: an incident with a yokai has given him healing powers. He's surprised when Kotoko asks him to team up to handle renegade yokai, preserving the thin line between reality and the supernatural.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) is directing the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takatoshi Honda ( RIN-NE conceptual design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. NAS is presenting the project. Lie and a Chameleon are writing and performing the opening theme song "Mononoke in the Fiction."

Katase launched the manga based on a 2011 novel by Shirodaira ( Spiral , The Record of a Fallen Vampire , Blast of Tempest ) in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in April 2015.