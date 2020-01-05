22/7 Franchise Gets Manga Starting on January 12

Manga by Nao Sakai will tell stories not told in upcoming anime

Manga creator Nao Sakai ( Naisho no Kyōko Nee-san ) announced on Twitter on Saturday that they will launch a manga adaptation of the 22/7 anime on the Sunday Webry manga website on January 12.

The manga will tell an original story that will not be told in the anime.

The anime of the 22/7 idol project will premiere on January 11 at 11:00 p.m. on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 channels. Aniplex of America will begin streaming on FunimationNow on January 11, and the anime will debut on Crunchyroll on February 10.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions to decide the group's members.

The group announced in July 2017 that they were getting an anime project. The group began releasing animated music videos in 2017, and their first character videos debuted in English in May 2018.

Source: Nao Sakai's Twitter account