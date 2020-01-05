Gal to Kyōryū Anime Reunites Pop Team Epic Staff

The official website for the television anime of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal to Kyōryū (The Gal and the Dinosaur) manga revealed the anime's cast and staff on Monday. The new anime reunites many of the main staff members from the Pop Team Epic anime. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime, and both companies revealed two different visuals for the anime. ( Space Neko Company 's visual is the first image below, while Kamikaze Douga 's visual is the second image.)







The cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) composes the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers.

The site also revealed that the manga's parallel live-action adaptation will have Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production.

Both the anime and live-action project will premiere in April.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on September 6.

Tomimura is the creator of several manga series including the four-panel essay manga Bokutachi LGBT (We are LGBT) and Jitsuroku! Tō-san Densetsu (Reality! Dad's Legend).

Mori creates the Sayonara, High School (Good—by, High School) manga that currently runs on Akita Publishing 's Manga Cross website.