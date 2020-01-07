Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Game Ships in West on April 7

Gameplay trailer previews game for PS4, Switch, PC

NIS America announced on Tuesday that it will release the Disaster Report: Summer Memories ( Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 4 Plus -Summer Memories- ) game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in North America, Europe, and Oceania on April 7. The company also began streaming a gameplay trailer.

The limited-edition PS4 and Switch versions of the game will bundle a backpack, soundtrack CD, and identification tag.

Granzella released the game for Switch in Japan on September 26. The company released the game for the PlayStation 4 in November 2018 after a delay. The PS4 version is compatible with PlayStation VR. The PS4 version of the game received a "sequel" DLC in late May.

In the game, players take on the role of a male or female protagonist who is trapped in an unfamiliar city after an earthquake. Mai Iida performed the game's theme song "Namida no Kawari ni."

The Kobe Fire Department worked directly with Granzella on the game to provide accurate depictions of disasters, as well as disaster response, fire prevention, and rescue operations. Disaster prevention and crisis management journalist Minoru Watanabe also supervised the depiction of disaster events in the game and supervised the in-game "disaster prevention manual."

Irem's Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 3 game launched in 2009. The company was working on Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories for PlayStation 3, but cancelled the game after the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake. Series producer Kazuma Kujo left Irem and founded a new company, Granzella, later that year. Granzella owns the rights to the Disaster Report series.