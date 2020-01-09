News
23rd Pokémon Film Opens on July 10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Pokémon Company unveiled a new Pokémon film titled Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko on Friday. The film will open in Japan on July 10.
Tetsuo Yajima returns from 2018's Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us film at OLM, and is co-writing the film's script with Pokémon series writer Atsuhiro Tomioka. TOHO is distributing the film.
The film is the first all-new anime film in the franchise in two years, since the most recent films in the franchise include Pokémon Detective Pikachu (a live-action film) and Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (a 3D CG remake of the 1998 film Pocket Monsters: Mewtwo no Gyakushū).
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us, the 21st film in the franchise, opened in Japan in July 2018. Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, the 22nd film in the Pokémon franchise, opened in Japan last July.
Source: Comic Natalie