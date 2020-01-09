23rd Pokémon Film Opens on July 10

Getting transported to another world has been the flavor-of-the-year for the last half-decade. It's easy to get burned out on the same old, same old. Nick and Steve look into why you shouldn't skip Ascendance of a Bookworm, the little isekai that could . ― Getting transported to another world has been the flavor-of-the-year for the last half-decade. It's easy to get burned out on the same old, same ...