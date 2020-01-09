Langrisser I & II Remake Game's Story Trailer Previews Langrisser II

Game ships in N. America on March 10

NIS America began streaming a story trailer on Tuesday for the Langrisser I & II game remake collection for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The video previews the characters and story of Langrisser II .



NIS America will release the collection in North America on March 10. The game will then debut in Europe on March 13, and in Australia and New Zealand on March 20. The game's limited edition will bundle a visual book, two soundtrack sets, and art cards.

The collection shipped in Japan for the PS4 and Switch in April 2019 after a delay from February 2019. The developers cited planning the collection's demo version, which launched in February 2019, as contributing to the delay.

The release is Extreme and Chara-Ani's compiled remake of both Langrisser I and Langrisser II . The remake includes new visuals, voice recordings, and user interface design. A new heroine named Betty (voiced by Hisako Tōjō ) and multiple story routes appear in the games. Composer Noriyuki Iwadare returned to rearrange his original music with a mix of nostalgia and modernity.

Nippon Computer Systems' software division Masaya released the first game in the series for the Mega Drive and PC in 1991, and the game also launched in North America the same year under the title Warsong . The series went on to release four more main games, with Langrisser V: The End of Legend released only in Japan in 1998 for the Sega Saturn. The series' games have received multiple ports and remakes.

Beijing-based game company ZLONGAME's global version of its Langrisser Mobile smartphone game based on the Langrisser series launched in January 2019.

Source: Email correspondence