Tubi TV Streams 1st Episode of Live-Action Moribito Series

Streaming service Tubi TV is now streaming the first 72-minute episode of NHK 's live-action television adaptation of Nahoko Uehashi 's Moribito novel series. The episode is available with English subtitles.

Digital Media Rights' AsianCrush website began streaming the first episode of the series with English subtitles in December 2018. The site eventually added the other three episodes that make up the show's first season. Amazon is also streaming the four episodes as four separate films. The films are available for free for Prime members and to rent or purchase for other users.

The live-action series spans three seasons and 22 total episodes. The show adapted all 10 of Uehashi's novels, and the whole show was shot in 4K. The first four-episode season premiered in March 2016. The second nine-episode season premiered in January 2017, and the third nine-episode season premiered in November 2017.

Uehashi's novel series centers on a traveling spear-wielding bodyguard named Balsa who has sworn to save the lives of eight people to atone for a past sin. In the first novel, Balsa meets Chagum, the second prince of the New Yogo Empire, whose life is in danger because he is possessed by a sacred spirit that poses a danger to his country. Balsa swears to protect Chagum, and the two undertake a journey to find out how to rid Chagum of the spirit possessing him.

Production I.G and Kenji Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) adapted the first book in Uehashi's series into a 26-episode television anime series that originally aired in 2007.

Source: Tubi TV via The Fandom Post