Crunchyroll Streams Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet Anime's Additional Episodes, OVAs

Episodes 14-15, OVAs begin streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming episodes 14-15 of the Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet anime and the two-part original video anime ( OVA ) sequel Suisei no Gargantia: Meguru Kōro, Haruka on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America.

Production I.G 's original science-fiction adventure anime begins in the distant future in the far reaches of the galaxy. The Human Galactic Alliance has been constantly fighting for its survival against a grotesque race of beings. During an intense battle, the young lieutenant Ledo and his humanoid mobile weapon Chamber are swallowed up into a distortion of time and space.

Waking from his artificially induced hybernation, Ledo realizes that he has arrived on Earth, the long forgotten planet. On this planet that was completely flooded by the seas, people live in fleets of giant ships, salvaging relics from the seas' depths in order to survive.

Ledo arrives on one of the city fleets called Gargantia. With no knowledge of the planet's history or culture, he is forced to live alongside Amy, a 15-year-old girl who serves as a messenger aboard the Gargantia fleet. To Ledo, who has lived a life where he knows nothing but fighting, these days of peace continue to surprise him.

Crunchyroll streamed the television series as it aired, and Viz Media licensed the series for home video release with an English dub. The first part of the Suisei no Gargantia: Meguru Kōro, Haruka OVA screened in 10 Japanese theaters in September 2014, and the second part premiered in Japanese theaters in April 2015. The anime's first and third Blu-ray Disc boxes in Japan included the 14th and 15th episodes as OVAs. The boxes shipped in 2013.

Source: Crunchyroll