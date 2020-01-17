Katanakami Game's Introduction Trailer Streamed

PS4, Switch, PC game launches in Japan on February 20

Spike Chunsoft began streaming an introduction trailer on Thursday for Acquire 's Samuraidō Gaiden Katanakami (Way of the Samurai Side Story: God of the Sword) game, a spinoff of Acquire 's Way of the Samurai game series.

The game will launch in Japan both physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 20.

The game's story centers on a samurai who enters a forbidden land in order to rescue the daughter of a blacksmith who has been taken in payment for a debt.

Way of the Samurai 4 , the latest game in the series, debuted for the PlayStation 3 in March 2011. The game then launched in North America in August 2012 and in Europe in October 2012. The game launched on Steam in July 2015.

The Way of the Samurai series of games are known for having relatively short playthrough times, but contain many decisions. Player actions, and decisions on who to help, hinder, or ignore will influence the game's outcome, providing one of many different endings, encouraging multiple playthroughs of the game.