Knyacki! Stop-Motion Series Gets New Episode on January 21

I.TOON Ltd. announced on Thursday that "Knyacki no Undōkai" (Knyacki's Athletic Meet), a new episode in the Kyacki! stop-motion animated series, will debut in the animation television program PuchiPuchi Anime on NHK -E ( NHK Educational ) on January 21 at 8:45 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. The episode will run for five minutes.

The Knyacki! series of stop-motion shorts from creator Yuichi Ito debuted in PuchiPuchi Anime in 1995. New five-minute episodes debut irregularly; NHK last debuted new episodes in January 2018 and February 2019.

