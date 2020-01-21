Crunchyroll Adds Lovely Complex Anime to Catalog

Streaming begins on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EST

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Lovely Complex anime on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Central America, and South America including the Caribbean.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Koizumi's just started high school, and she's got a little problem: for a girl, she's super tall! Meanwhile, her classmate Otani's got a big problem: he's virtually a midget, but still wants to join the basketball team. Written off as a bickering comedy duo by their teachers and classmates, the pair can't decide who's less likely to find love before graduating, and ultimately bet each other on who'll actually land a mate. As the months progress, Koizumi starts seeing Otani in a new light: sure he's fun to hang out with and shares her love of all things Sea Monk, but maybe – just maybe – they might end up being more than friends, despite the fact that they'll never literally see eye to eye. Of course, nothing is ever as easy as it seems, and when Koizumi finally works up the nerve to confess her love, Otani has to go and turn her down flat. Can the two of them ever overcome their Lovely Complex ?

The anime of Aya Nakahara 's Lovely Complex ( Love*Com ) manga premiered in April 2007. Discotek released the 24-episode anime with English-subtitles in a box set in July 2013.

Viz Media released Nakahara's original manga in North America, and Viz Pictures released the live-action film adaptation on DVD in North America.

Source: Crunchyroll