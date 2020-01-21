Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection Game's Trailer Previews Biometals, Models

Collection of 6 games debuts on February 25 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection — a collection of all four Mega Man Zero games as well as the Mega Man ZX and Mega Man ZX Advent games — for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam . The video previews Biometals, relics that transform a "chosen one" into a Mega Man, and special Models that form when Model X performs a Double Megamerge with other Models to gain new abilities.

The collection will launch on February 25, after a delay from January 21. Mega Man series producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya explained that the delay was in order to fulfill the developer team's goals to "deliver the best experience possible" and "to bring [players] a product that will live up to [their] expectations."

The games will have a Casual Scenario Mode that will reduce the lethality of traps, as well as a Save-Assist mode that will put save points within missions. The collection will also offer new songs, as well as art galleries, and optional graphics and interface options.

CAPCOM released the four Mega Man Zero games from 2002 to 2005 for the Game Boy Advance. The Mega Man ZX sequel debuted in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, and Mega Man ZX Advent debuted in 2007 for the same platform.