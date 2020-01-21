Sound Horizon's Shinyaku Märchen Manga Ends

The February issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge published the final chapter of Sound Horizon and Yasuyuki Torikai's Shinyaku Märchen manga on January 17. The manga's fifth and final compiled book volume will ship on March 17.

The manga adapts the story of Sound Horizon 's Märchen album. The story centers on the reclusive Therese von Ludowing, a woman who is able to craft herbal remedies, but is apprehended as a witch. With Therese's son murdered, and herself facing execution, she curses the world, and is reborn after her execution as Märchen von Friedhof. She begins her quest to exact revenge.

Torikai launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2015.

The "fantasy band" Sound Horizon , lead by composer and songwriter Revo , debuted in 2004. The group performs story-based music with a variety of performers and writers. In 2013, the group contributed the opening theme songs for Attack on Titan under the name Linked Horizon , and went on to perform theme songs for Attack on Titan: Junior High , Attack on Titan: No Regrets , and the second, third, and fourth seasons of Attack on Titan .

The manga Roman , Moira , and Elysion: Futatsu no Rakuen o Mawaru Monogatari are all inspired by Sound Horizon 's eponymous albums.