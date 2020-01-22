Kingdom Hearts Has 2 More Teams Working Beyond III, Union χ

New title to be revealed 'surprisingly soon'

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts franchise revealed in a Q&A on Wednesday that a new title in the franchise will be revealed "surprisingly soon." The post noted that the franchise now has two additional active teams, in addition to the teams developing Kingdom Hearts III and the Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] smartphone game, and that the soon-to-be-announced title is one of the projects from those two new teams. The Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] team will also make an "unexpected announcement" on Thursday.

Square Enix released the main game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise .

Shiro Amano is drawing a manga based on the game, and he launched the manga last April.

The game is slated to update with the "Re Mind" DLC, which will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 23, and on Xbox One on February 25. The DLC will have a new scenario, a "limit cut episode" and boss fight, and a secret episode and boss fight. The DLC will also feature a "premium menu" that lets players change various settings to make the game easier or harder, a "Greeting Data" mode to allow players to create a diorama onscreen, and a "Slide Show" mode to take screenshots of those dioramas and create a slideshow.

The DLC in Japan will also offer the option to switch to the English dub of the game. There will also be a free update that will include a new keyblade and form change that will release around the same time as the paid DLC.

Source: Kingdom Hearts Twitter account via Gematsu