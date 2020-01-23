Rune Factory 4 Special Game Launches in West in February

Game debuts in N. America on February 25, in Europe/Australia on February 28

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced on Thursday that Rune Factory 4 Special , a remastered Nintendo Switch version of Rune Factory 4 , will launch for Nintendo Switch in North America on February 25 and in Europe and Australia on February 28. XSEED Games began streaming a launch date announcement trailer.

The game will feature English and Japanese audio with English, French and German text options.

The "Archival Editon" will include a 160-page art book, a soundtrack CD, and "Swimsuit Day" DLC. The "Another Episode Pack" DLC will be free for the first four weeks after the game's release date. The "Another Episode Pack" DLC will feature 12 episodes with narration by the game's marriage candidates.

The game launched in Japan on July 25.

A Nintendo Direct presentation confirmed last February that Rune Factory 5 is in development.

Developer Neverland released Rune Factory 4 for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in July 2012, and XSEED Games released the game in North America in October 2013. Neverland filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and the release was canceled in Europe.

The Rune Factory series combines RPG elements such as dungeon-crawling with farming game elements such as raising animals (monsters). In Rune Factory 4 , the player is a prince or princess who can manage a village. The new version will offer new stories about "newlywed" life, after the player marries one of the townspeople.