Weekly Shonen Jump Gets 2 Short Manga Series Only in Digital Version of Magazine

Eiken Kobayashi, Fusai Naba each launch manga in magazine this month

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (magazine issue cover pictured at right) revealed on Monday that it will publish two new short manga series only in the digital version of the magazine.

The new manga include Eiken Kobayashi's Raven Burai and Fusai Naba's Harakiri Gomen . Raven Burai will start in the 11th issue on February 10, and Harakiri Gomen will launch in the 12th issue on February 17.

In the "street hand-to-hand fighting action" story of Raven Burai , one day a mysterious man who is a former mercenary appears in front of a boy. The "unique historical" manga Harakiri Gomen centers on a samurai with blue eyes who comes from the West and who exemplifies the creed of bushidō.

Naba previously published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, and has previously published works in Shonen Jump GIGA . Kobayashi previously published a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017.



Image via Jump Bookstore