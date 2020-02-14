News
Seven Seas Adds The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time, The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dream Yuri Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed two new manga by Akiko Morishima: The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time (Hajimete, Kanojo to.) and The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dream (Ruri-iro no Yume).
The company describes both manga:
In The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time, a collection of manga tales about multiple lesbian couples, time turns back to when love was new...and how things led to how they are today. The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dream is another collection of manga stories exploring adult women balancing work, life, and their love for each other. Influential manga creator Akiko Morishima, the artist behind Yuri Bear Storm and Hanjuku Joshi, is known in Japan for her long history in the yuri genre, and Seven Seas is pleased to be expanding the company's publication of The Conditions of Paradise from a single volume to a robust trilogy.
Seven Seas will release The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time digitally and in print in a single volume on September 15. The company will release The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dream digitally and in print in one volume on November 24.
Seven Seas will release Morishima's The Conditions of Paradise (Rakuen no Jōken) one-volume short manga collection on March 24. The volume shipped in Japan in December 2007.
The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time launched in Japan in May 2013, and The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dream launched in August 2009.
Source: Press release