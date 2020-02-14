Seven Seas Adds The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time, The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dream Yuri Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed two new manga by Akiko Morishima : The Conditions of Paradise : Our First Time ( Hajimete, Kanojo to. ) and The Conditions of Paradise : Azure Dream ( Ruri-iro no Yume ).

The company describes both manga:

In The Conditions of Paradise : Our First Time , a collection of manga tales about multiple lesbian couples, time turns back to when love was new...and how things led to how they are today. The Conditions of Paradise : Azure Dream is another collection of manga stories exploring adult women balancing work, life, and their love for each other. Influential manga creator Akiko Morishima , the artist behind Yuri Bear Storm and Hanjuku Joshi , is known in Japan for her long history in the yuri genre, and Seven Seas is pleased to be expanding the company's publication of The Conditions of Paradise from a single volume to a robust trilogy.

Seven Seas will release The Conditions of Paradise : Our First Time digitally and in print in a single volume on September 15. The company will release The Conditions of Paradise : Azure Dream digitally and in print in one volume on November 24.

Seven Seas will release Morishima's The Conditions of Paradise ( Rakuen no Jōken ) one-volume short manga collection on March 24. The volume shipped in Japan in December 2007.

The Conditions of Paradise : Our First Time launched in Japan in May 2013, and The Conditions of Paradise : Azure Dream launched in August 2009.

Source: Press release