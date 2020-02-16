Anime streams exclusively in franchise's smartphone games

The official Twitter account for The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage smartphone game revealed on Sunday that the franchise is getting an The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō Extra Stage ( [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater ) anime this spring. The anime will stream exclusively in the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage smartphone games.

Bandai Namco Entertainment began offering the "Spin-off!" anime short for The [email protected] Cinderella Girls franchise through its YouTube channel, and The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage and The [email protected] Cinderella Girls smartphone games on December 9. The short debuted for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō Climax Season anime premiered in April, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuted.

Mankyū ( [email protected] , Donyatsu , DD Fist of the North Star , Mobile Suit Gundam-san ) returned from the third season to direct and supervise the series scripts at the studio Gathering . The returning cast included Ayaka Ohashi as Uzuki Shimamura, Ayaka Fukuhara as Rin Shibuya, and Sayuri Hara as Mio Honda. The episodes were again five minutes long.

The first 13-episode anime season of five-minute shorts premiered in Japan in April 2017. Daisuki streamed the series outside of Japan. The second season premiered in October 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of Japan. The third season premiered in July 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of Japan.