Psycho-Pass 3 Anime Film Opens on March 27 for 2-Week Run

Visual also unveiled for film concluding season 3's story

The official website for Psycho-Pass 3 : First Inspector , the Psycho-Pass 3 anime's upcoming film, revealed a new visual and the film's March 27 opening date on Monday. The film will screen for only two weeks in theaters in Japan.

Participating theaters will begin selling an advance MoviTicke card with a bonus clear case, while supplies last, on Friday.

The film will conclude the story of season 3 on the case of the "Foxes" being pursued by Unit 1, the Bifrost mystery, and Arata and Kei's battle. The film will have a returning cast and staff, and will have a new opening theme song titled "Synthetic Sympathy" by Who-ya Extended, the opening theme song singer for the anime.

The film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside Japan.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered last October, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long run times. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer.

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.

The franchise also includes the newly released three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan in January 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan last March.