Fujoshi Rumi's Natsumi Konjoh, Zoids' Michiro Ueyama Each Launch New Manga

The April issue of Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Monday that both Natsumi Konjoh and Michiro Ueyama will launch new manga in the next issue on March 16.

Konjoh's Honey mix 3 Nuts ("3" is pronounced "triple") manga (seen upper left in image below) centers on a fashion magazine editor who enters a new field related to voice actors.

Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Ojisan (Middle-Aged Man Reincarnated as a Villainous Young Lady; seen right) centers on a 52-year-old government worker involved in a car accident who finds himself reborn in a world like an otome game. The 26-page first chapter will have four color opening pages.

Konjoh's other manga include Fujoshi Rumi: Mousou Shoujo Otaku Kei and Otaku-Type Delusion Girl . Media Blasters published Fujoshi Rumi: Mousou Shoujo Otaku Kei in print in English, and the JManga website released Otaku-Type Delusion Girl digitally.

Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town . Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa 's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.