Kaiji's Nobuyuki Fukumoto Ends Shin Kurosawa: Saikyō Densetsu Manga

Manga about blue-collar worker launched in 2013

This year's fifth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Thursday that Nobuyuki Fukumoto 's Shin Kurosawa: Saikyō Densetsu manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 5. The manga's 17th compiled book volume will ship on February 28.

The manga is a sequel to Fukumoto's Saikyō Densetsu Kurosawa (The Legend of Strongest Man Kurosawa) manga. The original manga told the everyday (sometimes tumultuous) stories of a blue-collar worker named Kurosawa, who wants to change his life and become popular after no one showed up at his 44th birthday.

Fukumoto launched the manga in Big Comic Original in May 2013. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th volume on December 26.

Fukumoto is best known for his Akagi and Kaiji manga series. The former inspired a 2005 television anime by the Studio Madhouse , and two seasons of a live-action series in 2015 and 2017, as well as a live-action mini-series in 2018. Kaiji also inspired two television anime and three live-action films, the latest of which opened on January 10.