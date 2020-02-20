Sentai Filmworks Licenses Try Knights Rugby Anime

Company to stream, release series on home video

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the television anime of Senzoku Erisawa and Shunsaku Yano 's Try Knights manga for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal. The company plans to stream the series and release it on home video.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Riku Haruma was obsessed with rugby — but when his physique failed to measure up to the sport's extreme requirements, he put aside his athletic ambitions in favor of his studies. Yet passion has a way of resurfacing when least expected. When Riku spots Akira Kariya on the rugby field, the sight of him running, jumping and giving the sport his all reignites a fire in Riku's heart that's long been dormant. A rekindled passion drives Riku back onto the field and straight toward his dream of the Rugby World Cup, where he'll use clever tactics and unbridled will to outmaneuver opponents and rise straight to the top of the pack!

The anime premiered in Japan in July, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

GONZO produced the series. The Japan Rugby Football Union cooperated on the anime. (Japan hosted the 2019 Rugby World Cup last fall.) Former rugby player Daisuke Ohata hosted a "Rugby Lesson" segment of the anime, where he explained elements of the sport.

Shōgo Sakamoto performed the anime's opening theme song "Mugen no Try" (Infinite Try). Ivy to Fraudulent Game performed the series' ending theme song "Moyō" (Pattern).

The manga launched with Erisawa's art and Yano's scenario in Monthly Comic Gene in June 2018. Rihito Takarai ( Ten Count , Graineliers ) provided the original character designs, and Try Knights Union is credited with the original concept. The manga ended on August 16, and Kadokawa released the third and final compiled book volume on August 27.

