New Tokyo Mew Mew Project Teased With Countdown Site

A website opened on Saturday, February 22 at 22:22:22 with a countdown to tease a new project for the Tokyo Mew Mew franchise . Some Japanese people unofficially celebrate February 22 as "Cat Day" due to the wordplay between the Japanese terms for "2" (ni) and "meow" or "mew" (nyan). The countdown will end on April 2 at 22:22:22 Japan Time (9:22:22 a.m. EDT).

The April issue of Kodansha 's Nayayoshi magazine will provide more information on the countdown site on March 3. The website lists " Mia Ikumi , Reiko Yoshida / Kodansha " in its copyright notice.

Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi serialized their original Tokyo Mew Mew magical girl manga from 2000 to 2003 (with Kodansha credited for the franchise 's original concept), and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011.

The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003, and 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime with the title Mew Mew Power in 2005. Yoshida and Ikumi also serialized a sequel manga titled Tokyo Mew Mew a la Mode from 2003 to 2004, and Kodansha Comics published the manga in English.

The franchise launched a new manga series by Madoka Seizuki titled Tokyo Mew Mew Ōre on November 30. The new Tokyo Mew Mew manga focuses on male characters instead of the female characters of the previous manga and anime.

Yoshida and Ikumi published a new two-chapter manga Tokyo Mew Mew 2020 Re-Turn in December and January.

Source: Comic Natalie