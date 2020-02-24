Live-Action Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Series Unveils Additional Cast

Series premieres on May 15

The official website for the live-action series of Natsuya Semikawa 's Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series revealed more cast members for the show on Sunday.

The new cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Jin Shirasu as Nikolaus, a palace guard in the capital

Yutaka Kobayashi as Hans, a palace guard who is entranced by the food at Nobu

Akane Hotta as Hermina, Bertholdt's wife

Yuzumi Shintani as Eifa, a girl who works at Nobu

Shinnosuke Abe as Bertholdt, Nikolaus and Hans' superior officer

Arisa Yagi as Eleonore, the owner of "The Songbird's Shanty," one of the three dominant riverine ferry guilds in the capital

Tomoharu Shoji as Lorentz, Hans' father

Yūki Ogoe as Reinhold, the owner of "The Goldwillow Dinghy," another riverine ferry guild

Katsuyuki Miyake as Holga, Lorentz' old friend

Ryuhei Watabe as Gotthart, the owner of "The Seadrake's Scales," another riverine ferry guild

Seina Sagiri as Liontine, a female mercenary

Kazuki Namioka as Gernot, a contracted tax collector

Zen Kajiwara as Damian, a man who considers Nobu an enemy

Ryosei Tayama as Edwin, a church deacon

Eisuke Sasai as Backeshof, a wealthy merchant and burgomeister

Ryōhei Ōtani (right in image above) stars in the series as the shopkeeper and chef of Nobu, and Rena Takeda (left) co-stars as the waitress Shinobu.

The series will air on the WOWOW Prime service starting on May 15. The show will have 10 total episodes, and the first episode will be free.

Semikawa launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2012, and the series won the site's "Ni Narou Con Taishō" contest award. Takarajimasha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Kururi in 2014.

The novels center on a bar called "Nobu" — located in Kyoto, Japan, but with a door that is connected to the bar in another world. The visitors include denizens of the other world, and customers seek out its excellent "Toriaezu Nama" ale and cuisine.

The novels inspired a net anime series of 15-minute shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World worldwide except in Asia with subtitles in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic. bilibili streamed the series in Asia.

Udon Entertainment is releasing Virginia Nitōhei 's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" manga in English. Nitōhei launched the ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2015.