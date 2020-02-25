Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue Game Heads West on PS4, Switch This Summer

Visual novel's announcement trailer streamed

PQube announced on Tuesday that it and video game localization company NekoNyan will release sprite 's AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ( Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm ) game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the West this summer. PQube began streaming an announcement trailer:

PQube describes the game:

The story of Aokana plays in a world where science finally did it and invented anti-gravity shoes! With the dreamlike ability to freely fly through the skies, a form of sport called Flying Circus became popular, where athletes soar through the air to score points. Slip into the role of Masaya, a former competitor, that encounters the new transfer student Asuka who strives to learn how to fly. Get involved in the Flying Circus sports club, support the ambitious girls and eventually end up with your own head in clouds!

Game maker sprite released the game for PC in November 2014, for PlayStation Vita in February 2016, for PS4 in January 2017, and for Switch in March 2018 in Japan. The game launched on PC via Steam on September 27. GONZO 's television anime adaptation of the game premiered in January 2016.

NekoNyan launched a Kickstarter campaign and met its goal for the physical release of the English and Chinese release of sprite 's Aokana visual novel last June.

sprite resumed operations on November 28, after it had halted operations in March 2019.

Source: Press release