3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film Gets N. American Premiere in L.A. on April 17

Aniplex of America announced on Wednesday that it will screen the North American premiere of Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Aniplex describes the story:

The young man will no longer turn a blind eye to the truth.

Mages (Masters) and Heroic Spirits (Servants) work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War...a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail.

However, this war has become horribly twisted.

A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness.

A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War.

Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires.

Will the young man's wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide?

The Holy Grail War is coming to an end...

The final battle is about to begin.