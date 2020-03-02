Funimation Adds Monogatari Series Anime to Catalog

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following anime from the Monogatari series in Japanese with English subtitles on Tuesday.

The Bakemonogatari anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The Monogatari Second Season, Nekomonogatari (Black) , Nisemonogatari , and Owarimonogatari anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada.

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari." Four "Off Season" novels — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, respectively. The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. The most recent novel, Amarimonogatari, shipped in Japan in April 2019.

The novel series centers on Koyomi Araragi, a loner and failing student. One day, his classmate Hitagi Senjōgahara falls into his arms accidentally, and he discovers that Hitagi literally weighs nothing. According to her, she has had this problem since the first year of high school. After Koyomi helps out with her supernatural problem, Koyomi then meets other girls who are all troubled by some manner of supernatural "oddity."

Aniplex of America is releasing the anime adaptations of the Monogatari Series in North America. The most recent anime in the franchise , Zoku Owarimonogatari , premiered in November 2018.

