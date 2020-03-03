Crunchyroll Streams ACCA 13 OVA

ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Department — Regards anime debuted in Japan on February 14

Crunchyroll began streaming ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Department — Regards ( ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka Regards ), the "new original video anime & musical stage reading" for Natsume Ono 's ACCA 13-Territory Inspection Department manga, on Monday in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

The OVA ran in 13 theaters in Japan for a limited one-week screening from February 14.

The OVA will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 27. The OVA is 45 minutes long, while the stage reading is 90 minutes long. The anime's cast and staff reunited for the special.

The special's story is set in the capital city of Badon one year after the events of the television anime, and shows Jean and the rest of the ACCA department preparing for the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the new order. For the characters — caught between rumors of unrest, unchanging days, new crossroads, gazes remembered in memories, and days of new beginnings — time once again begins to move forward.

(highlight the following white text to read spoilers) [ With the Five Chiefs of ACCA deposed, and Mauve heading the new ACCA system, ACCA section chief Owl reunites with Pine, one of the former Five Chiefs, at a cafe in Badon in the midst of the city's boisterous preparations for the anniversary. Pine's unknown past is made clear. Meanwhile, Jean is bothered a particular matter, and he has a reunion with a particular man at Birra. The meetings will offer a glimpse into the characters' pasts. ]

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2017. Funimation streamed a simuldub.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America. Ono launched the original ACCA 13 manga series in Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2013 and ended it in October 2016. She then launched the ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka P.S. spinoff manga in Big Gangan in December 2016, and ended it in October 2017. Ono also drew a single-volume spinoff manga titled Paula to Michel (Paula and Michel) that debuted in December 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll