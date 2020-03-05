Nioh 2 PS4 Game's Trailer Previews Character Customization, Weapons, Online Co-op

TV ad also previews game launching in Japan on March 12, worldwide on March 13

KOEI Tecmo Games began streaming two videos for its Nioh 2 sequel game on Friday. The gameplay trailer previews character customization, new weapons, combat, and online co-op.

The second video is a "Director's Cut Version" television commercial.

The game will launch on PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 12 and worldwide on March 13.

PlayStation describes the game:

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel.

Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.

Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

The first Nioh game launched for the PS4 in North America, Europe, and Japan in February 2017. KOEI Tecmo America released the game on PC with its DLC expansions under the title Nioh: Complete Edition in November 2017.

KOEI Tecmo Games Europe describes the original Nioh game:

In the dark, fantasy action RPG Nioh, players will traverse war-torn Japan as William, a blonde-haired swordsman whose background as a fierce warrior and seasoned knowledge of the blade allows him to survive in the demon-plagued land of the samurai. Players will face off against other samurai in epic sword battles and intense, multi-target engagements offering a level of difficulty that will truly test even the most hardened samurai's skills, patience, and strategy.

Team Ninja ( Dead or Alive series, Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade) developed the game.