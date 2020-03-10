Kiratto Pri☆Chan Anime Casts Nanami Yamashita, Nichika Omori, Minami Tanaka

Nonsugar members play mascots Kiracchu, Melpan, Rabiri

The official Twitter account for the Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime series revealed three new cast members for the anime on Tuesday. The new cast members include:

The three voice actress were members of PriPara 's Nonsugar team.

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise , and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. A third season will premiere this April.

The anime has video uploading and streaming sites as a central focus, and once again has themes of singing, dancing, fashion, and friendship. The series centers on two first-year middle school girls named Mirai Momoyama and Emo Moegi. The two aspiring idols decide to use the "Pri☆Chan System," a system used by famous people and companies to broadcast content. Like many girls starting their own channels and uploading content, the pair decide to become their own producers, starting their own channel in an attempt to become Pri☆Chan idols.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

