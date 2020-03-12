March comes in like a lion: Shakunetsu no Toki Spinoff Manga Ends

Spinoff set in 1969 launched in 2015

This year's sixth issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Hideaki Nishikawa 's Sangatsu no Lion Shōwa Ibun: Shakunetsu no Toki ( March comes in like a lion: Shakunetsu no toki ) spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 27.

The manga is a spinoff of Chica Umino 's shogi romance manga March comes in like a lion . The story is set in the year Showa 44 (1969), and it centers on Takanori Jingūji, the 27-year-old man who eventually become the head of the Japan Shogi Association in the main manga series. Young Jingūji has to defeat a certain opponent.

Nishikawa ( Z Man , Gisho Getter Robo Darkness ) launched the spinoff in Young Animal in April 2015. Hakusensha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 26.

Umino, a creator previously known for her josei manga such as Honey and Clover , launched the original manga in Young Animal in 2007. The story centers on Rei, a solitary player of shogi (a Japanese board game related to chess), and his relationships with a neighboring family. He becomes acquainted with Akari, and two young girls, Hinata and Momo, who also have have a large number of cats. The manga has won the Manga Taisho, Kodansha Manga Awards' Best Shōjo Manga award, and the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes' Grand Prize. The manga inspired two 22-episode anime seasons in 2016 and 2017.