DMM Games, CAAnimation Label Collaborate on 2021 Anime, Game Project

DMM Games ( Kan Colle , Touken Ranbu ) and CyberAgent 's CAAnimation label announced on Monday that they are collaborating on a mixed-media project involving both games and anime, with a projected release date of 2021 for both the anime and the game.

The collaboration will involve the anime studio C2C ( Harukana Receive , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu ) for the anime side of the project, while DMM Games will develop the game. CAAnimation is holding auditions for voice actors for the new project.

CyberAgent previously announced that CAAnimation 's first project will be a multimedia project planned for launch this year with anime, video games, music, and several other forms of entertainment. CAAnimation is partnering with video content company Avex Pictures , music creator group Elements Garden ( Uta no Prince Sama , Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchises), anime studio Doga Kobo ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ), and game developer Wonder Planet ( Jump Puchi Heroes, Crash Fever smartphone games) for the project.

CyberAgent founded the CAAnimation in October 2018. CAAnimation focuses on producing original anime, as well as producing possible game adaptations (developed by other CyberAgent subsidiary companies) of those original anime projects. The company will coordinate with AbemaTV for its original anime content.

Masaya Ochiai is the label's executive producer, while Hiroyuki Tanaka ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Wake Up, Girls! ) is the general producer.

CyberAgent and Cygames already established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and game adaptation rights.

Sources: PR Times, CyberAgent, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web