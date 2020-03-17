Bessatsu Olympia Kyklos Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff

The official website for Bessatsu Olympia Kyklos , the television anime of Mari Yamazaki 's Olympia Kyklos manga, unveiled the anime's first teaser video and a new visual on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's cast and staff.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Jin Katagiri as the head of the village where Demetrios lives

as the head of the village where Demetrios lives Daisuke Ono as Demetrios, the protagonist

as Demetrios, the protagonist Takashi Satō as Professor Iwatani, the man who helps Demetrios after he travels through time

Ryō Fujii is directing the anime, and is also supervising and penning the series scripts alongside Atsushi Tsuboi and Takeshi Takemura. Nobishiro Lab is credited for editing and the CG production. Akita Hayashi is arranging the opening theme song and composing the ending music. Sounds U is in charge sound production. Dentsu is credited for production.

The anime will be a series of shorts, and will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 20, and will also stream online.

Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae , Steve Jobs ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga runs once a month in the magazine. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled volume on February 19. The comedy story centers on a king from Ancient Greece who is transported to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9, and will be the second time the Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo after the 1964 Summer Olympics.

Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired a television anime mini-series in 2012 and two live-action films. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga with English subtitles and an English dub .