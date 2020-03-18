Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X Specs, Features

Console will have 120 FPS on 4K, with new "Quick Resume" function, Xbox One backwards compatibility

Microsoft revealed some of the specifications and capabilities of its next-generation Xbox Series X console on Monday.

The console will have 12 teraflops of processing power through its eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor, as well as a 1 terabyte solid-state drive for storage, with the option to increase the available storage by another 1 terabyte through a proprietary "X Storage Expansion Card," as well as an external hard drive via USB. The processor's onboard RDNA-class 2 graphics processing unit will be capable of rendering games up to 120 frames per second at 4K resolution, and is also billed as "8K ready," with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and variable refresh rate. The console will have 16 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory.

The console will have a new "Quick Resume" feature that will allow players to save the state of multiple games and resume them later, even after the console has been unplugged.

The console will debut in the 2020 holiday season. Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the console. It will also be backwards compatible with Xbox One games, with optional graphical enhancements, and achievements and other game records carrying over.

