Shaman King Manga Gets New Spinoff Manga Series

The April issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine announced on Tuesday that Jet Kusamura will launch Shaman King Marcos , a new spinoff manga of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga, in the magazine's next issue on April 17. The first chapter of the spinoff series will have color opening pages.

The magazine previewed art centering on eyeglasses. The magazine teased that the spinoff manga's story will be about the journey to find Marco and will connect to the F.O.M. (Flower of Maize) tournament.

Kusamura launched the Shaman King: Red Crimson spinoff manga (seen right) in Shonen Magazine Edge in June 2018, and ended it on January 17. The manga centers on Tao Jun and Lee Pai Long confronting the gruesome and hate-filled 2000-year-old history of the Tao family. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Tuesday .

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

Takei launched a new arc for his Shaman King manga titled Shaman King The Super Star in Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in May 2018. The magazine revealed in December that the manga was nearing its climax. The April issue of Shonen Magazine Edge revealed that the manga will resume on April 17.

Viz Media published all 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Japanese publisher Kodansha is now listed as the trademark owner for " Shaman King " in Japan, Europe, and the United States. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.